Anuroop Packaging Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, We Win Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2026.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd, We Win Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 May 2026.

Maral Overseas Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 57.02 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 853 shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd spiked 17.90% to Rs 16.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22432 shares in the past one month. Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd soared 16.20% to Rs 146. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5543 shares in the past one month. We Win Ltd advanced 15.10% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5126 shares in the past one month.