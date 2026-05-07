Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 258.22 crore

Net profit of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 258.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 24.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 980.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1047.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales258.22274.70 -6 980.871047.03 -6 OPM %7.083.79 -4.932.16 - PBDT19.178.34 130 34.288.54 301 PBT11.22-0.43 LP 1.60-25.63 LP NP13.31-0.23 LP 3.26-24.20 LP

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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