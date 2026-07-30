Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 263.21 crore

Net profit of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 263.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.263.21225.506.350.7213.29-3.735.32-12.755.98-12.57

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