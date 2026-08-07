Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.26% to Rs 197.50 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 16.12% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 197.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.197.50140.8123.5521.9665.3268.9164.9468.4450.2359.88

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