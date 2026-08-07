Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.26% to Rs 197.50 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 16.12% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 197.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales197.50140.81 40 OPM %23.5521.96 -PBDT65.3268.91 -5 PBT64.9468.44 -5 NP50.2359.88 -16
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