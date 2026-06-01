Marble City India consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 34.42 crore

Net profit of Marble City India declined 63.60% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.58% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 97.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.