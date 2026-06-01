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Marble City India consolidated net profit declines 63.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 34.42 crore

Net profit of Marble City India declined 63.60% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.58% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.76% to Rs 97.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.4225.36 36 97.2159.00 65 OPM %20.8044.60 -27.0921.86 - PBDT4.167.88 -47 14.976.41 134 PBT3.415.33 -36 12.023.16 280 NP1.664.56 -64 7.132.38 200

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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