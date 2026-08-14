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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marble City India consolidated net profit rises 2.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Marble City India consolidated net profit rises 2.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 24.61 crore

Net profit of Marble City India rose 2.58% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.6119.85 24 OPM %27.0229.77 -PBDT4.173.52 18 PBT3.442.76 25 NP1.991.94 3

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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