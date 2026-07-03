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Marcan Pharmaceuticals to invest CAD $50 million in Mantra Pharma Inc.

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
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Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of the Company (Marcan) has on 02 July 2026 (EDT) entered into share purchase agreements with certain shareholders of Mantra Pharma Inc., a step-down subsidiary of the Company (Mantra), to acquire all of Class E Special Shares in the share capital of Mantra for an aggregate consideration of CAD $ 50 million. Consequently, Mantra continues to be 100% subsidiary of Marcan.

Mantra Pharma Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of Quebec, Canada, is engaged in the marketing and distribution of prescription drugs and natural health products.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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