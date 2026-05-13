Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 61.12 crore

Net profit of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.83% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 73.87 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.120 0 73.870 0 OPM %2.960 -4.720 - PBDT1.81-0.05 LP 3.491.20 191 PBT1.81-0.05 LP 3.491.20 191 NP1.15-0.05 LP 2.231.20 86

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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