Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Margo Finance rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.360.1363.8923.080.230.030.230.030.170.02

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