Marico rallied 3.12% to Rs 808.95 after the company reported a 13.99% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 391 crore on 22.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,333 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 14.29% YoY to Rs 504 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 521 crore, registering the growth of 14% compared with Rs 458 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 15.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 16.8% in Q4 FY25.

Duirng the quarter, the India business revenues stood at Rs 2,505 crore, up 21% YoY. The International business delivered 19% constant currency growth during the quarter, closing the year on a robust note. Performance was positive across all markets, except for the Gulf region, where ongoing geopolitical headwinds weighed on the business in March.

Within key segments, Parachute recorded a 1% decline in volumes, while underlying volume growth remained in low single digits after adjusting for ml-age reductions, Revenue grew 29%, aided by pricing actions amid easing copra prices. Value-Added Hair Oils delivered yet another standout quarter, recording robust 26% value growth while Saffola Edible Oils posted 8% revenue growth during the quarter, driven by mid-single digit volume growth. Foods portfolio registered 16% YoY growth and exited the year at more than Rs 1,000 crore in revenues. Premium Personal Care closed the year at around Rs 350 crore in revenues. The Digital-first portfolio clocked an exit ARR of more than Rs 1100 crore.

In the International business, Bangladesh delivered 35% constant currency growth (CCG), supported by a strong core business and rapid scale up of new franchises. Vietnam sustained its double digit growth momentum, recording 18% CCG during the quarter. MENA declined 7% as the Gulf region was impacted by temporary disruptions in the supply chain due to the ongoing geopolitical developments in the region, while Egypt grew in high teens. South Africa registered 8% CCG, led by the Hair Care segment. NCD and Exports grew 46%. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 8.16% to Rs 1,762 crore on 25.67% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,611 crore in FY26 over FY25.

On outlook front, the company said in the near term, it remains focused on consistently delivering top-quartile outcomes across key performance metrics. It expects to sustain high single-digit volume growth in the India business in FY27. The International business is expected to maintain strong momentum with mid-teen constant currency growth, driven by broad-based performance across markets. At a consolidated level, it aims to deliver double-digit revenue growth to cross Rs 15,000 crore in FY27. It also aspire to deliver high-teen EBITDA growth, subject to current macros. The contribution of foods and premium personal care portfolios (including digital-first brands) to India revenues stood at around 23% in FY26 and is expected to rise to approximately 27% in FY27 and 33% by FY30. In the digital-first segment, the company is targeting profitable growth, with EBITDA margins expected to reach double digits by the end of FY27 and expand further into the teens by FY30.

As part of its diversification strategy, the share of Bangladesh in the overall international business has declined from around 50% in FY20 to about 45% in FY26 and is projected to reduce further to nearly 35% by FY30, enhancing the long-term resilience of the portfolio. At the same time, premiumisation efforts have increased the share of premium categories from about 20% in FY20 to around 30% in FY26, with a target of 40% by FY30. Overall, the company expects to deliver double digit revenue CAGR, driven by top quartile volume growth and teens CCG in international business, reinforcing its ambition to deliver more than Rs 20,000 crore in revenues by FY30, while aspiring to achieve a mid teen EBITDA CAGR.

Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, commented, The fiscal year 202526 stands as a testament to our ability to execute with resilience and foresight in an unprecedently challenging input cost environment. We are pleased to have met our strategic aspirations on topline and volume growth, along with the diversification objective. This performance underscores the enduring strength of our core categories, the profitable scale-up of premium and digital businesses across markets, and the strength of our operating model anchored in supply chain agility, cost discipline, and future-ready capabilities. As we look ahead, we remain committed to achieving competitive, top quartile outcomes in FY27, while steadfastly advancing towards our bold vision of surpassing Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by FY30.