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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marico consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Marico consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 25.00% to Rs 630.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 504.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3957.003221.00 23 OPM %20.7020.34 -PBDT846.00701.00 21 PBT790.00656.00 20 NP630.00504.00 25

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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