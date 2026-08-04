Marico consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 croreNet profit of Marico rose 25.00% to Rs 630.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 504.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3957.003221.00 23 OPM %20.7020.34 -PBDT846.00701.00 21 PBT790.00656.00 20 NP630.00504.00 25
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