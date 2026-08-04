Marico consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 25.00% to Rs 630.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 504.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 3957.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3221.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3957.003221.0020.7020.34846.00701.00790.00656.00630.00504.00

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