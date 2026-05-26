Marico announced the launch of Parachute Advansed Protein Shampoo, deepening the brand's presence in the hair care segment and marking its entry into the hair cleansing category. Building on the brand's strong equity in haircare, the new Protein Shampoo range brings the proven goodness of coconut milk and natural ingredients into the hair cleansing format.

The portfolio launches with eight variants across multiple pack sizes, supported by an accessible entry sachet at Re. 1, enabling widespread trial and accelerated scale-up. The SKUs in which the range is available includes 80ml, 170ml, 340ml, 650ml, 1L and 1.2L across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce.