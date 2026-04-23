Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 774.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 774.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Marico Ltd has risen around 4.82% in last one month.