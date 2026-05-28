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Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 277.48 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 38.12% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 277.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.89% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 876.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales277.48250.74 11 876.94767.10 14 OPM %11.368.93 -10.778.96 - PBDT27.4722.82 20 91.7367.98 35 PBT23.5918.45 28 76.9652.41 47 NP18.4813.38 38 58.3738.43 52

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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