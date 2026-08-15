Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.20% to Rs 259.16 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 48.75% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.20% to Rs 259.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.259.16166.9810.8910.1328.3918.9423.7515.4717.2711.61

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