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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 55.20% to Rs 259.16 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 48.75% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.20% to Rs 259.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales259.16166.98 55 OPM %10.8910.13 -PBDT28.3918.94 50 PBT23.7515.47 54 NP17.2711.61 49

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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