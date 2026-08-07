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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.0538.10 26 OPM %14.764.28 -PBDT6.621.02 549 PBT5.12-0.64 LP NP3.63-0.45 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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