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Maris Spinners standalone net profit declines 74.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net profit of Maris Spinners declined 74.81% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 168.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.9144.93 2 168.37169.03 0 OPM %5.455.07 -3.913.18 - PBDT1.793.75 -52 4.265.02 -15 PBT0.371.98 -81 -2.17-1.65 -32 NP0.331.31 -75 -1.47-1.26 -17

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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