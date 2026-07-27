Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Monday, snapping a five-session losing streak. The rally was driven by positive global cues, as easing tensions in West Asia led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, boosting risk appetite across global markets. Sentiment was further supported by the rupee's strength against the US dollar and optimism surrounding the ongoing Q1 earnings season.

The Nifty settled above the 23,950 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green with media, IT and Auto indices advancing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 776.01 points or 1.02% to 76,835.78. The Nifty 50 index jumped 228.50 points or 0.96% to 23,995.95. Over the previous five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 2.67%, while the Nifty fell 2.32%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.34%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,782 shares rose and 1,574 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 9.76% to 12.66. In the commodities market, Brent crude for Sep 2026 settlement tumbled $8.62 or 8.91% to $88.16 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9200 compared with its close of 96.5300 during the previous trading session.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies received bids for 10,06,58,690 shares as against 91,93,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (27 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 10.95 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Lohia Corp received bids for 6,45,80,845 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (27 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.50 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of INDO-MIM received bids for 3,52,81,24,230 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Monday (27 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 64.04 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index climbed 2.39% to 1,563.90. The index rallied 4.52% in three consecutive trading sessions. PVR Inox (up 5.73%), Saregama India (up 3.88%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.45%), Tips Music (up 1.69%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.12%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.56%), Sun TV Network (up 0.33%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.26%) advanced. On the other hand, Prime Focus (down 0.50%) and D B Corp (down 0.40%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Canara Bank added 1.03% after the bank reported 2.19% increase in net profit to Rs 4,856 crore on a 4.26% rise in total income to Rs 39,684 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Zen Technologies slipped 4.78% after the company reported a 27.83% year-on-year (YoY) tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 47.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 10.48% YoY to Rs 141.63 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026. Waaree Renewable Technologies shed 0.35%. The company has secured two letters of award from one of Indias leading renewable energy companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for two ground-mounted Solar PV projects. Vedant Fashions added 1.64% after the company reported a 14.7% rise in net profit to Rs 80.6 crore on a 7.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services shed 0.31%. The company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings. The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 44.4% YoY and 26.5% QoQ to Rs 74.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 18.3% YoY but declined 3.6% QoQ to Rs 347.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Jindal Steel advanced 2.91%. The company reported a 43.58% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 844 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 1,496 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income, however, rose 25.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,501 crore in Q1 FY27.

Birla Corporation fell 4.98% after the company reported a 3.20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 119.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the first quarter of FY27 rose by 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,646.45 crore. Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) added 1.70% after the company reported a 27.78% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 426.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 334.15 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 11.93% year-on-year to Rs 5,348.88 crore in Q1 FY27. SBFC Finance shed 1.93%. The company reported a 28.98% jump in net profit to Rs 130.12 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 100.89 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income increased 26.52% year on year to Rs 491.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Lodha Developers jumped 5.03% after the company reported a 103.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 674.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 43.1% YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio. AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) jumped 5.12% after the company reported a 37.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 795.95 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 580.85 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income climbed 15.47% YoY to Rs 5,991.95 crore in Q1 FY27. Seshasayee Paper and Boards advanced 2.58% after the companys standalone net profit surged 96.89% to Rs 33.59 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.06 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 27.68% YoY to Rs 492 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher production, improved sales volumes, and better realizations in both domestic and export markets.

Shelter Pharma rose 0.52%. The company received an international purchase order worth $12,285 (around Rs 10.7 lakh) from Genet International for the supply of veterinary feed supplement products. Global Markets: European markets advanced, while Asian equities ended higher on Monday as investor sentiment improved following reports of a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend. The easing of geopolitical tensions, coupled with a sharp decline in crude oil prices, boosted risk appetite across global markets. Chinas industrial profits rose 15.1% in June from a year earlier, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, slowing for a second straight month.

In Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened monetary policy for a second straight meeting on Monday as a precaution against renewed inflationary pressures from a potential rebound in oil prices. The move came despite subdued domestic inflation, with core inflationexcluding accommodation and private transport costsedging up to 1.6% in June from 1.4% in May, while headline inflation stood at 1.9%, remaining within the MAS's projected range of 1.5% to 2.5% for 2026 Tensions elsewhere mounted after Ukraine struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which prompted Tehran to accuse Kyiv of a "hostile and criminal act. Last week on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended near flat on Friday, weighed down by chip stocks, as investors assessed the latest developments regarding the Middle East conflict.