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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net Loss of Market Creators reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.701.42 20 OPM %-0.59-7.75 -PBDT0-0.11 100 PBT-0.02-0.12 83 NP-0.02-0.12 83

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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