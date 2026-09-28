The key equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in early trade amid weak global cues, surge in crude oil prices and concerns over the reliability and safety of AI agents. The Nifty traded near 23,900 level.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with realty, metal and PSU Bank shares declining the most.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 695.53 points or 0.95% to 73,200.35. The Nifty 50 index dropped 222.95 points or 0.96% to 23,914.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 0.93% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.93%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,157 shares rose and 2,198 shares fell. A total of 263 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,693.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,838.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 September 2026, according to provisional data. Stocks in Spotlight: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shed 0.49%. The company has signed an MoU with Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) for the joint development and operation of SAILs Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCLs East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) coal blocks in West Bengal.

JSW Energy shed 0.87%. The company said its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Thermal Energy has entered into a contract with Toshiba JSW Power Systems to procure two 800 MW steam turbine generators for Phase-II of the Salboni Thermal Power Project in West Bengal. Augmont Enterprises surged 10% after the company has been empanelled by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as a key partner for the promotion of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR). Partnership aims to support EGR creation and extinguishment and promote trading in electronic gold receipts Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.89% to 7.110 compared with the previous session close of 7.111.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9400 compared with its close of 95.7500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement fell 1.88% to Rs 1,48,059. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.31% to 100.97. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.42% to 5.209. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement added $1.26 or 1.26% to $ 98.70 a barrel as uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to influence supply concerns.

Global Markets: US Dow Jones index futures were down 189 points on Monday, pointing to a weak opening for US stocks. Investors braced for weakness in technology shares after OpenAI paused training of its latest artificial intelligence models amid several instances of its AI agents going rogue. The news came just days after OpenAI said it was investigating incidents involving OpenAI agents using government websites in unexpected manners. Heightened tensions surrounding Iran also weighed on sentiment after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian peace proposal to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Most Asian stock indices declined on Monday as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over developments in the US-Iran conflict and the outlook for the Strait of Hormuz.