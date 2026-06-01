The headline equity benchmarks erased all their early gains and traded in negative territory. The Nifty slipped below the 23,550 mark. IT stocks extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 15.33 points or 0.01% to 74,752.52. The Nifty 50 index slipped 9.50 points or 0.04% to 23,538.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index lost 0.26%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,815 shares rose and 2,095 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index surged 3.31% to 30,041.30. The index rallied 3.92% in two consecutive trading sessions. Persistent Systems (up 5%), Infosys (up 4.19%), Mphasis (up 3.5%), Coforge (up 3.32%), LTM (up 3.3%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.17%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.13%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.11%), HCL Technologies (up 1.35%) and Wipro (up 1.28%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Wockhardt surged 9.96% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ZAYNICH. Olectra Greentech rallied 6.18% after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The companys consolidated net profit surged 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore on 43.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 644.72 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.