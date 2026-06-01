At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 15.33 points or 0.01% to 74,752.52. The Nifty 50 index slipped 9.50 points or 0.04% to 23,538.25.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index lost 0.26%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,815 shares rose and 2,095 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index surged 3.31% to 30,041.30. The index rallied 3.92% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 5%), Infosys (up 4.19%), Mphasis (up 3.5%), Coforge (up 3.32%), LTM (up 3.3%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.17%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.13%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.11%), HCL Technologies (up 1.35%) and Wipro (up 1.28%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Wockhardt surged 9.96% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ZAYNICH.
Olectra Greentech rallied 6.18% after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The companys consolidated net profit surged 164.38% to Rs 55.52 crore on 43.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 644.72 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Escorts Kubota rose 0.24%. The company reported an 18.9% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for May 2026, with total volumes rising to 12,310 units compared to 10,354 units in May 2026.
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