Market extend losses for 2nd day; Nifty settles below 23,900 level

The domestic equity benchmarks ended a volatile session with modest losses on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to a second consecutive session, as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran negotiations in Doha, fresh foreign fund outflows, and weakness in blue-chip IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Selling pressure in the IT sector further dampened market sentiment as investors shifted their focus to the upcoming June-quarter earnings season. Meanwhile, volatility remained elevated due to the NSE's monthly derivatives expiry.

The Nifty settled below the 23,900 level. IT, media, and PSU bank stocks declined, while chemicals, realty and consumer durables shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 249.70 points or 0.33% to 76,478.67. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.50 points or 0.34% to 23,865.75. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 0.80% while the Nifty fell 0.79%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.45% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.51%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,349 shares rose and 1,884 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for Sep 2026 settlement rose 38 cents or 0.51% to $74.29 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6400 compared with its close of 94.5100 during the previous trading session. Economy: Indias industrial output edged up to 5.1% in May, improving from 4.9% in April, driven by stronger electricity generation and broad-based manufacturing growth, according to quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data out yesterday. Manufacturing, which carries the highest weight of 76% in the IIP basket, marked a surge of 5.5% in May, slightly lower than the growth in April, indicating steady momentum in industrial activity. Electrical equipment recorded the strongest expansion among major manufacturing segments, rising around 21%.

The May reading is the second data release under the new IIP series with the base year of 2022-23, which MOSPI first published on June 1. Electricity and gas supply was the fastest-growing major sector, recording 9.9% growth in May, driven by elevated temperatures as well as a low base. The mining and quarrying sector contracted 1.6%. On a use-based categorization, capital goods were the strongest category, with growth of around 13%. Infrastructure and construction goods rose 5.9%, consumer durables gained 7.2%, and intermediate goods edged up 5.8%. Primary goods and consumer non-durables were the laggards, at 2.6% and 3.6%, respectively.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Aastha Spintex received bids for 1,85,86,700 shares as against 1,36,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 30 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 June 2026 and it will close on 01 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 125 and 136 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index dropped 2.73% to 26,299.05. The index fell 4.59% in three consecutive trading sessions.

LTM (down 4.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.24%), Infosys (down 3.23%), Wipro (down 3.03%), HCL Technologies (down 2.89%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.1%), Mphasis (down 1.98%), Coforge (down 1.09%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.06%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 1.88% after the company has entered into a definitive agreement with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, under which MSC Group, via its container terminal operating and investing arm, Terminal Investment (TiL), will invest for 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port, the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port. Godrej Properties added 1.96% after the company has announced the acquisition of a 47 acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis rallied 4.30% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, namely CARBOGEN AMCIS AG, successfully commissioned a ground-mounted photovoltaic system at its Neuland site in Switzerland. SRM Contractors rose 0.77%. The company bagged three contracts worth Rs 500.99 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), and Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Construction. Bandhan Bank rose 0.94%. The company has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has tendered his resignation, citing the pursuit of another opportunity for career growth. Waaree Energies advanced 2.51% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has secured an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shed 0.55%. The company, in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction has secured letter of award for the construction of solar power plant in Egypt. Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) gained 1.42% after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders and notifications of award worth approximately Rs 2,957 crore. Diffusion Engineers advanced 2.58% after the company announced that it has received a domestic order worth about Rs 26.31 crore for the supply of RAPH rotor assembly for the power industry. Juniper Hotels rose 0.31%. The company has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Tarun Jaitly, has resigned from his position, effective close of business hours on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.52% after the company entered into a definitive Agreement to acquire an 85% equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare (Aequitas), marking its entry into hospital segment. KEC International added 1.28% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses. Godavari Biorefineries rallied 3.45% after the company announced that it has commenced a corn / grain-based distillery at its Sameerwadi Unit, Karnataka, aimed at meeting the rising demand under Indias ethanol blending program. Ceigall India declined 1.77%. The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW solar-BESS project at Morena Solar Park in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures were currently up by 105 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today. European market advanced as investors braced for a heavy slate of economic data and a series of high-profile speeches from global central bank officials later in the day. Britain's economy expanded at a robust pace in the first quarter of 2026, official data confirmed on Tuesday. However, households remained under pressure even before the full impact of the U.S.-Iran conflict began to filter through the economy. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.6% during the January-March quarter, unchanged from the Office for National Statistics' initial estimate.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it will reduce the European Union's duty-free steel import quotas by an average of 47% from July 1. Under the revised quota regime, a total of 18.3 million tonnes of steel will be allowed to enter the bloc duty-free each year. Most Asian stocks ended higher , with Chinese markets buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity data, while strong gains in technology shares put regional bourses on track for a stellar second quarter. Chinas manufacturing activity picked up faster in June, buoyed by strong demand for high-tech exports amid a global artificial intelligence boom. The official purchasing managers index edged up to 50.3 in June from 50 in May, returning to expansionary territory above the 50-point threshold.