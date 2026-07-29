The headline equity benchmarks extended their rally and touched fresh intraday highs in mid-afternoon trade on Wednesday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,250 mark. FMCG stocks rebounded after declining in the previous trading session.

Market sentiment remained buoyant, supported by upbeat corporate earnings, optimism over the earnings outlook, positive global cues, continued foreign fund inflows, and investor focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 976.06 points or 1.27% to 77,741.98. The Nifty 50 index advanced 292.35 points or 1.22% to 24,276.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,536 shares rose and 1,605 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged. Economy: Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 7.3% year-on-year growth in June 2026 up from 5% in May driven by a strong rebound in manufacturing activity and robust growth in the electricity and gas supply segment. Manufacturing output increased 7.8%, while the Electricity & Gas Supply segment recorded a sharp 10.6% growth during the month. Within manufacturing, 19 of the 23 industry groups recorded. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index climbed 1.75% to 49,737.30. The index fell 1.24% in the past trading session.

Hindustan Unilever (up 4.41%), Patanjali Foods (up 4.23%), Varun Beverages (up 4.06%), Dabur India (up 2.14%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.83%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.39%), Britannia Industries (up 1.01%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.86%), ITC (up 0.83%) and Nestle India (up 0.68%) advanced. On the other hand, Marico (down 0.53%) and United Spirits (down 0.36%), edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.22% to 6.791 as compared with previous close 6.776. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5825 compared with its close of 95.8200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 1,41,751. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 101.17. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.17% to 4.612. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement jumped $2.50 or 3.05% to $84.58 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 0.12%. The company's standalone net profit jumped 43.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 172.84 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 120.18 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 38.53% YoY to Rs 1,814.62 crore in Q1 FY27.

CarTrade Tech slipped 3.15% after the company reported a 20.68% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 64.61 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated profit after tax increased 19.52% to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 42.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 0.97% QoQ but up 16.25% YoY. Craftsman Automation jumped 6.47% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 116.31% to Rs 150.55 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 69.60 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 36.3% YoY to Rs 2431.58 crore in Q1 FY27.