The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. IT, auto and metal shares declined while chemical, healthcare and pharma shares advanced.

At 09:31 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 141.88 points or 0.18% to 76,586.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 53.20 points or 0.23% to 23,892.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,755 shares rose and 1,193 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.13% to 13.90. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,350.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,801.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 June 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) added 1.80%. The company said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 1,000 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) project with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Egypt. Juniper Hotels shed 0.08%. The company said Tarun Jaitly has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Central Bank of India slipped 3.34%. The company said it has inaugurated its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), expanding its presence in India's international financial services hub. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.13% to 6.783 as compared with previous close 6.774. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.5500 compared with its close of 94.5100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.21% to Rs 140,730.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 101.08. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.14% to 4.371. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement lost 28 cents or 0.38% to $73.63 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Tuesday amid higher oil prices after Iran and the U.S. made an agreement to halt recent hostilities in the Middle East. Chinas manufacturing activity picked up faster in June, buoyed by strong demand for high-tech exports amid a global artificial intelligence boom. The official purchasing managers index edged up to 50.3 in June and returning to expansionary territory above the 50-point threshold. The index stood at 50 in May.