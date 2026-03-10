The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. consumer durables, pharma and auto shares advanced, while IT and oil & gas shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 414.25 points or 0.53% to 77,971.70. The Nifty 50 index gained 113 points or 0.48% to 24,140.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 1.06%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,487 shares rose and 608 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,345.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,013.80 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 March 2026, provisional data showed. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 12.74% to 20.39. Stocks in Spotlight: Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.23%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 2.09% after the company said that its total production rose 13.1% year-on-year to 94,550 units in February. The company reported total sales of 96,718 units, up 18.1% YoY, while exports increased 11.4% YoY to 3,477 units during the month.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.51% to 6.689 compared with previous session close of 6.723. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.1175 compared with its close of 92.2100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement gained 0.91% to Rs 161,750. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.25% to 98.91. The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.36% to 4.120. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement fell $4.72 or 4.77% to $94.24 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian market opened higher leading a rebound in the region, after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end. Oil prices fell over 10% after Trump said he was considering seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most important chokepoint in world for the crude market. Overnight in U.S. stocks advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.83% to close at 6,795.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, and ended at 47,740.80. The blue-chip index is coming off its biggest weekly slide in nearly a year. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38% and settled at 22,695.95.