The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade on Friday. The Nifty traded below the 24,250 mark. IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares declined, while metal, private bank and realty shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 40.67 points or 0.05% to 77,497.05. The Nifty 50 index shed 8.40 points or 0.03% to 24,223.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.10% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,716 shares rose and 1,338 shares fell. A total of 250 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 583.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,537.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 August 2026, according to provisional data. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was rose 0.40% to 6.839 as compared with 6.812 previous sessions close. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6925 compared with its close of 95.7475 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 1,59,842.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 98.67. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.15% to 4.705. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement lost 18 cents or 0.19% to $93.60 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Manipal Health Enterprises shed 0.63%. The company reported 7.48% decline in consolidataed net profit to Rs 231.65 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 250.37 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 38.12% YoY to Rs 3,090.63 crore in Q1 FY27. Saatvik Green Energy jumped 5.43% after its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received and accepted an order aggregating to Rs 190 crore from one renowned Independent Power producer/EPC Player for the supply of Solar PV Modules.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) rose 0.20%. The company has entered into an Operations and Management Agreement (the O & M agreement) with Aurevia Hospitals for intial term of 5 years with an extension for a further period of 5 years on an exclusive basis, to run, manage, operate, direct and control the Arete Hospitals. Global Markets: Asian stocks were trading mostly higher on Friday, despite a sharp overnight selloff on Wall Street. However, sentiment remained cautious as Brent crude climbed above $93 a barrel amid unresolved US-Iran tensions, keeping inflation concerns elevated. In Japan, core consumer inflation accelerated to 1.8% year-on-year in July from 1.6% in June, marking the fastest pace since January. Underlying inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, rose 1.9%, while headline inflation also increased 1.9%. The firmer inflation data strengthened expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates as soon as its September meeting.