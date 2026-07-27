The domestic equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Monday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as positive global cues boosted investor sentiment. Easing tensions in West Asia led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, improving risk appetite across global markets.

In early trade, the Nifty climbed above the 23,900 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in positive territory, with IT, media and FMCG stocks emerging as the top gainers.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 547.66 points or 0.72% to 76,607.43. The Nifty 50 index fell 162.25 points or 0.71% to 23,929.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 0.97% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.80%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,399 shares rose and 737 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged. The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 11,728.95 crore so far in July (till 24 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.40% to 13.55.

Stocks in Spotlight: IDFC First Bank surged 9.49% to Rs 88.50 after the company reported 132.4% increase in net profit to Rs 1,075 crore on a 23.36% rise in operating income to Rs 8,282 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Cyient rose 0.08%. The company has reported 90% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.1 crore on a 7.7% rise in operating revenue to Rs 2,075.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26. Lodha Developers added 0.97%. The company reported 103.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,372.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 674.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 43.1% YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting strong execution and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.78% to 6.773 as compared with previous close 6.826. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.1850 compared with its close of 96.5300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.62% to Rs 1,43,990. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.26% to 101.03. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.98% to 4.633. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement dropped 4.10 cents or 4.24% to $92.68 a barrel.

Global Market: Asian markets advanced on Monday as the fighting between the U.S. and Iran paused over the weekend. Cooling of tensions in the Middle East sent international benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery down 4.88% to around $92 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped over 5% to $84.84 a barrel. Tensions elsewhere mounted after Ukraine struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which prompted Tehran to accuse Kyiv of a "hostile and criminal act. Last week on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended near flat on Friday, weighed down by chip stocks, as investors assessed the latest developments regarding the Middle East conflict.