Market opens on nudge higher; Nifty trades above 24,250 mark

The benchmark equity indices opened marginally higher on Thursday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,250 mark in early trade. Gains in IT, auto and oil & gas stocks supported the market, while realty, chemicals and private banking shares witnessed selling pressure.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 63.17 points or 0.07% to 77,717.77. The Nifty 50 index added 26.55 points or 0.12% to 24,276.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,351 shares rose and 1,602 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,981.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 998.02 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 July 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Syrma SGS Technology rallied 3.40% after the company reported a 101.2% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 49.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 68.3% to Rs 1,589 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 944 crore in Q1 FY26.

Vedanta Oil & Gas slipped 3.04%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 945 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarter included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore. Revenue from operations rose 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,507 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,311 crore in Q1 FY26. Bajaj Housing Finance declined 1.81%. The company reported a 22.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 715 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 583 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 17% to Rs 3,063 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,616 crore in Q1 FY26.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.07% to 6.801 as compared with the previous close of 6.776. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6225 compared with its close of 95.7625 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.33% to Rs 1,42,254. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 100.81. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 1.67% to 4.699. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 91 cents or 1.03% to $87.18 a barrel.

Global Market: Asian stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, nursing steep losses for the week on mounting investor jitters around the AI trade. Further, a divided Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, leaving bond markets questioning where rates are headed In the commodity market, brent futures slipped below $90 per barrel, after jumping over 7% a day earlier as fighting in the Middle East escalated, although data showed tankers continued to make their way out of the region despite the continued missile and drone strikes. Overnight in the US, stocks tumbled for a myriad of reasons Wednesday, but mostly because the bond market signaled the Federal Reserve could be falling behind on the inflation fight as the central bank chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,153.18 points lower, or 2.19%, at 51,594.14 for its worst decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 slid 1.52% to end the day at 7,316.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74% to 24,442.94, ending the session more than 10% off its all-time high. The Fed kept to the sidelines in its latest rate decision, and the bond market responded with the 10-year Treasury yield jumping 7 basis points to above 4.67%. The 30-year Treasury yield soared 10 basis points to above 5.2%, hitting its highest level since 2007. In a post-meeting media conference, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh vowed to contain inflation but declined to offer any guidance on what action would be needed by ??the central bank.