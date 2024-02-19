Market rallies for 5th day; Nifty hits lifetime high

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains on Monday, rising for the fifth day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 22,100 level. Consumer durables, pharma and FMCG stocks were in demand. On the other hand, realty, PSU bank and IT shares corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 281.52 points or 0.39% to 72,708.16. The Nifty 50 index added 81.55 points or 0.37% to 22,122.25.

The benchmark, Nifty50 index hit an all-time high at 22,186.65 in mid-afternoon trade.

The broader market outperformed the key indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.77%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,431 shares rose and 1,535 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 5.22% to 16.02.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer durables gained 1.87% to 32,025.15. The index advanced 4.12% in the past five trading sessions.

Rajesh Exports (up 13.28%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 5.73%), Orient Electric (up 2.75%), Blue Star (up 2.7%), Amber Enterprises India (up 2.35%), Voltas (up 2.06%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.86%), Titan Company (up 1.14%), V-Guard Industries (up 1.03%) and Havells India (up 0.82%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.58%. The company announced that its board of directors has accorded two investment approvals for the projects worth Rs 655.75 crore.

CRISIL soared 10.15% after the rating agencys consolidated net profit jumped 32.97% to Rs 210.12 crore on 11.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.74 crore in Q4 CY23 over Q4 CY22.

Godrej Properties shed 0.94%. The company said that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed its long-term rating on the debt instruments of the company at 'ICRA] AA+ (Stable). The agency has also reaffirmed the companys short-term rating at '[ICRA] A1+.

Balrampur Chini Mills jumped 383.65% after the companys board approved to enter a new line of business to manufacture Polylactic Acid (PLA), to be used for production of bioplastic.

One 97 Communications (OCL) was locked in upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank by opening an Escrow Account, to continue seamless merchant settlements as before.

Tata Power Company advanced 1.16% after the company announced the receipt of a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy to acquire Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission for Rs 838 crore.

Global Markets:

Most of the European shares decline while Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after Wall Street slumped on Friday amid signs of US inflation is stickier than expected.

Chinese shares were trading higher as they resume trading following the week-long Lunar New Year break.

The Peoples Bank of China on Sunday held a key policy rate steady as expected. Chinas central bank said it was holding the rate unchanged at 2.5% on 500 billion yuan ($69.51 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility.

US stocks fell on Friday after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report eroded hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

