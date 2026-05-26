Market remains rangebound; consumer durables stocks under pressure

Consumer Durables shares declined after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 103.69 points or 0.13% to 76,385.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.20 points or 0.01% to 24,034.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.62%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,168 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $5.55 or 5.36% to $97.99 a barrel.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.82% to 15.56. The Nifty 30 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,030.10, at a premium of 3.95 points as compared with the spot at 24,034.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 304.2 lakh contracts at the 24,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 407.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index slipped 0.44% to 35,513.30. The index advanced 1.91% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.84%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.77%), LG Electronics India (down 0.64%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.61%), Voltas (down 0.58%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.57%), Blue Star (down 0.55%), Havells India (down 0.22%) and Titan Company (down 0.21%) declined.
On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.99%), Bata India (up 0.97%) and PG Electroplast (up 0.88%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Man Industries (India) rose 0.98%. The company reported a 25.39% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.85 crore on a 5.02% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,157.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Suprajit Engineering surged 7.32% after the company reported a 161.04% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 18.81% year-on-year to Rs 1,041.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Balu Forge Industries rallied 5.77% after the company announced that it has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision engineered components to US-based Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc.
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