Market remains rangebound; consumer durables stocks under pressure

The domestic equity indices continued to traded with sideways in the early-afternoon trade on Tuesday, even as crude oil prices slipping below the $100-per-barrel mark and encouraging developments in U.S.Iran talks. Investors remained focused on Q4 earnings, movements in crude oil and gold prices. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level amid monthly derivatives contract expiry on the NSE.

Consumer Durables shares declined after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 103.69 points or 0.13% to 76,385.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.20 points or 0.01% to 24,034.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.62%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,168 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $5.55 or 5.36% to $97.99 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.82% to 15.56. The Nifty 30 May 2026 futures were trading at 24,030.10, at a premium of 3.95 points as compared with the spot at 24,034.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 304.2 lakh contracts at the 24,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 407.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index slipped 0.44% to 35,513.30. The index advanced 1.91% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.84%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.77%), LG Electronics India (down 0.64%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.61%), Voltas (down 0.58%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.57%), Blue Star (down 0.55%), Havells India (down 0.22%) and Titan Company (down 0.21%) declined.

On the other hand, Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.99%), Bata India (up 0.97%) and PG Electroplast (up 0.88%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Man Industries (India) rose 0.98%. The company reported a 25.39% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.85 crore on a 5.02% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,157.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Suprajit Engineering surged 7.32% after the company reported a 161.04% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 18.81% year-on-year to Rs 1,041.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.