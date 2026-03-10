Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

Domestic equity benchmarks ended Tuesdays session with strong gains, snapping a two-day losing streak. The rally was driven by improved investor sentiment after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting possible easing of tensions in the Iran conflict, which triggered a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Positive global cues and bargain buying following the recent sell-off also supported the market recovery.

Nifty ended above the 24,250 mark. Auto, consumer durables and PSU Bank shares advanced, while IT and oil & gas shares corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 639.82 points or 0.82% to 78,205.98. The Nifty 50 index rallied 233.55 points or 0.97% to 24,261.60. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 3.06% while the Nifty fell 2.97%.

The broader market outperformed the key equity indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 1.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index soared 2.04%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,109 shares rose and 1,172 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 19.07% to 18.91. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Innovision received bids for 1,15,182 shares as against 61,32,433 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026, and it will close on 12 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless received bids for 76,98,130 shares as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026 and it will close on 11 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 116 and 122 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index surged 3.10% to 26,770.55. The index fell 5.11% in the past two trading session. Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.63%), Hero MotoCorp (up 4.37%), TVS Motor Company (up 4.33%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 3.98%), Eicher Motors (up 3.8%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.59%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.38%), Uno Minda (up 3.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.64%) and Exide Industries (up 2.61%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rallied 3.63% after the company reported a 13.13% increase in production to 94,550 units in February 2026, compared with 83,575 units in February 2025. JSW Steel added 1.70%. The company reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in February 2026, down 2% YoY.

NTPC Green Energy rose 0.32%. The company announced the commercial operation of the remaining 91.6 MW capacity of its 250 MW solar PV project in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. ABB India jumped 4.35%. The company announced plans to invest about $75 million in India to expand manufacturing and R&D for critical segments. The investment will support growth in the companys electrification, motion and automation businesses and strengthen its "local-for-local" strategy. Currently, around 85% of ABBs products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally. BMW Ventures gained 5.42% after securing a domestic order worth Rs 15.91 crore for the supply, fabrication, delivery, and erection of fabricated steel structures.

Arvind SmartSpaces rallied 4.51% after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties, acquired shares in the company through a bulk deal on the BSE. According to bulk deal data dated 9 March 2026, Pirojsha Adi Godrej purchased 8,17,530 shares, representing about 1.78% equity in the real estate developer, at a price of Rs 498 per share. The shares were sold by HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1, which offloaded the same number of shares at the same price. Borosil soared 13.54% after the companys board approved setting up a new maunfacuring facility in Gujarat and expanding the production capacity of its Borosilicate Glass Furnace in Rajasthan.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) jumped 8.86% after its broadband subsidiary, OneOTT Intertainment (OIL), signed an MoU with the State Transformation Commission to expand digital connectivity across Uttar Pradesh under Project GANGA. Solex Energy advanced 5.88% after the company said its solar module manufacturing capacity of 3.78 GW has been enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals gained 4.98% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 12 March 2026 to consider a buyback of its fully paid up equity shares. As of December 2025, promoters held 67.39% in the company.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) added 0.59%. The company said that it has temporarily curtailed operations at its Kochi phenol complex following disruption in LPG supply from Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Optiemus Infracom rallied 3.08% after the companys board approved the infusion of additional capital aggregating to Rs 195 crore into its two wholly owned subsidiaries thorugh a right basis. Minda Corporation rose 1.64% after its subsidiary, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems signed a joint venture agreement with Turntide Drives. United Drilling Tools shed 0.58%. The company said it has secured a significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of large outer diameter (OD) casing pipes, valued at Rs 3.73 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies climbed 17.89% after the company raised its FY27 growth projection to 12.5% up from earlier estimate of 10%, supported by its artificial intelligence (AI) led initiatives and robust demand across sectors. Interarch Building Solutions rallied 5.13% after the company secured an order worth about Rs 44 crore from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. CreditAccess Grameen jumped 5.22% after signing a $75 million syndicated social loan, qualifying as an external commercial borrowing (ECB) under the RBIs automatic route. Global Markets: European stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring advances in Asian equities, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict in Iran would be over "very soon.

On Monday, Trump suggested in a press conference that the U.S. campaign in Iran may soon come to a conclusion, although he warned that he may escalate attacks on Tehrans should oil slows be stemmed through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway. Iranian leadership, meanwhile, vowed to continue its own bombardments and not allow oil flows through the strait, through which a fifth of the worlds oil supply passes. Oil prices, which gyrated wildly in the prior session as traders reacted to both fears and hopes for an easing in the fighting in the joint U.S-Israeli assault against Iran, edged lower.