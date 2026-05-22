The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with rboust gains in mid-morning trade supported by positive global cues. Optimism surrounding a potential peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran lifted investor sentiment. Although crude oil prices edged higher, they retreated from the $105-per-barrel level. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Investors also remained focused on the ongoing quarterly earnings season and developments related to the India-U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty traded above the 23,750 level.

Consumer durables shares rebounded after witnessing losses in the previous trading session.

At 11 25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 389.13 points or 0.50% to 75,565.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 106.20 points or 0.45% to 23,760.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index adanced 0.09%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,031 shares rose and 1,509 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced $1.51 or 1.47% to $104.09 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.1700 compared with its close of 96.3650 during the previous trading session. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 0.69% to 35,423. The index jumped 1.20% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 4.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.76%), PG Electroplast (up 1.72%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.78%), Bata India (up 0.48%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.3%), Blue Star (up 0.04%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Life Insurance Corporation of India added 2.45% after the company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income for the period under review was Rs 2,79,909.41 crore, up 14.7% YoY. Quick Heal Technologies declined 6.88% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 19.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 3.25 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 25.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Laxmi Dental hit an upper limit of 20% after the integrated dental products company reported strong consolidated Q4 FY26 earnings, aided by robust growth across its dental laboratory and aligner businesses. The companys consolidated profit after tax after share of profit/loss from joint ventures surged 136.1% YoY to Rs 10.09 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.27 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 21.9% YoY and 12% QoQ to Rs 73.95 crore during the quarter. Global Markets: Asia market traded higher Friday as investors assess U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts at reaching a peace deal in the Middle East. Tehran intending to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, according to a media report, could complicate negotiations with Washington, as President Donald Trump has made dismantling Irans nuclear program a central objective of his military action against Tehran.

On the data front, Japans core inflation eased more than expected in April to its lowest level since March 2022, weakening the case for an early rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 1.4%, lower than the 1.7% figure that was widely reported in the media and below the 1.8% reading in March. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record close Thursday as oil prices and Treasury yields were volatile, with traders hoping for a resolution to the Middle East conflict. The blue-chip index gained 276.31 points, or 0.55%, for a closing record of 50,285.66. The S&P 500 advanced 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.09% to end at 26,293.10.