The key equity barometers traded with major losses in early afternoon trade amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Concerns were further amplified after the central bank trimmed its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from around 6.9% and raised its inflation projection to about 5.1%. Nifty traded below the 23,250 mark.

Auto shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past four trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 447.42 points or 0.60% to 73,795.92. The Nifty 50 index fell 146.60 points or 0.63% to 23,218.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.66% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slumped 0.98%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,486 shares rose and 2,648 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose $4.54 or 4.88% to $97.63 a barrel after Israel launched fresh attacks on Lebanon over the weekend despite a ceasefire, raising concerns over regional stability and the smooth flow of oil shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.12% to 15.55. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,287.20, at a premium of 68.45 points as compared with the spot at 23,218.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.9 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 47.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index declined 1.11% to 25,875.05. The index jumped 1.06% in the past four trading sessions. Ashok Leyland (down 2.52%), Exide Industries (down 2.14%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 2.14%), Uno Minda (down 1.91%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 1.78%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.63%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.37%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.13%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.72%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.41%) declined.