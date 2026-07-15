The key equity benchmarks witnessed strong gains in morning trade supported by positive global cues after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased concerns over further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Improved global risk sentiment and buying across frontline stocks lifted the domestic indices, with the Nifty trading above the 24,200 mark.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

PSU bank shares rebounded after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 571.46 points or 0.75% to 77,628.59. The Nifty 50 index added 162.50 points or 0.67% to 24,214.65.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.72% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 1.08%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,510 shares rose and 1,089 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged. Result Today: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.50%), HDFC Asset Management Company(up 1.45%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company(up 1.26%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company(up 1.53%), Union Bank of India(up 0.50%), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)(up 3.43%), Angel One(up 3.16%), Emmvee Photovoltaic Power(down 0.06%), Fedbank Financial Services(up 3.07%), GTPL Hathway(up 2.03%), HDB Financial Services(up 1.60%), Sai Silks (Kalamandir)(up 2.32%), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals(up 2.39%), Network 18 Media & Investments(up 0.34%), and Steel Strips Wheels(up 0.94%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New Listing: Shares of Kusumgar were currently trading at Rs 597.80 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 42.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 419. The stock debuted at Rs 574, marking a premium of 36.99% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 604.55 and a low of Rs 567.95. On the BSE, over 22.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.35% to 8,420.10. The index declined 1.80% in the past trading session.

Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.5%), Central Bank of India (up 2.02%), Bank of India (up 1.91%), State Bank of India (up 1.81%) and Indian Bank (up 1.61%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Union Bank of India (up 1.35%), Canara Bank (up 1.23%), UCO Bank (up 1.18%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.13%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.09%). Stocks in Spotlight: Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers declined 2.61%. The company consolidated net profit rose 2.36% to Rs 23.35 crore on 22.37% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 246.10 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.