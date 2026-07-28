The domestic equity indices traded sideways during morning trade, with the Nifty hovering around the 24,000 level, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and continued to assess the ongoing earnings season. IT stocks extended their gains for the third consecutive trading session, supported by sustained buying interest, while weakness in select banking and PSU stocks capped the market's upside.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 5.02 points or 0.01% to 76,830.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 5.75 points or 0.02% to 23,999.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,498 shares rose and 2,123 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged. Earnings To Watch: AGI Greenpac, Ambuja Cements, Birlasoft, Cemindia Projects, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, Deep Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Indoco Remedies, Larsen & Toubro, Navneet Education, Netweb Technologies India, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, The Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Radico Khaitan, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, S H Kelkar and Company, Sirca Paints India, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Tata Capital, TTK Prestige, Varun Beverages and VST Industries, will declare their Q1 results later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index climbed 3.62% to 30,508.50. The index soared 6.92% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Coforge (up 9.62%), Mphasis (up 4.63%), Persistent Systems (up 4.37%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.27%), LTM (up 4.03%), Infosys (up 2.96%), HCL Technologies (up 2.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.7%) and Wipro (up 1.19%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Godfrey Phillips India declined 6.27% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 198.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 19.2% to Rs 1,191.85 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,474.25 crore in Q1 FY26.