At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 5.02 points or 0.01% to 76,830.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 5.75 points or 0.02% to 23,999.85.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.44%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,498 shares rose and 2,123 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.
Earnings To Watch:
AGI Greenpac, Ambuja Cements, Birlasoft, Cemindia Projects, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, Deep Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Indoco Remedies, Larsen & Toubro, Navneet Education, Netweb Technologies India, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, The Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Radico Khaitan, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, S H Kelkar and Company, Sirca Paints India, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Tata Capital, TTK Prestige, Varun Beverages and VST Industries, will declare their Q1 results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index climbed 3.62% to 30,508.50. The index soared 6.92% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (up 9.62%), Mphasis (up 4.63%), Persistent Systems (up 4.37%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.27%), LTM (up 4.03%), Infosys (up 2.96%), HCL Technologies (up 2.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.7%) and Wipro (up 1.19%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Godfrey Phillips India declined 6.27% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 198.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 19.2% to Rs 1,191.85 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,474.25 crore in Q1 FY26.
Aurionpro Solutions tumbled 11.21% after the company reported 10.62% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.86 crore on a 6.31% rise in revenue to Rs 358.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Om Infra rallied 3.82% after the company said it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure project floated by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Chhattisgarh.
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