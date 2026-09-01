The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 31.91 points or 0.04% to 76,989.18. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.45 points or 0.04% to 24,071.00.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,855 shares rose and 1,888 shares fell. A total of 271 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Symbiotec Pharmalab were currently trading at Rs 968.40 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 988.

The stock debuted at Rs 978.20 on the BSE, a discount of 0.99% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,021.95 and a low of Rs 933.80. On the BSE, over 6.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers were currently trading at Rs 68.69 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 53. The stock debuted at Rs 72 on the BSE, a premium of 35.85% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 75.59 and a low of Rs 68.61. On the BSE, over 14.75 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Skyways Air Services were currently trading at Rs 129.90 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.30% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138. The stock debuted at Rs 124.50 on the BSE, a discount of 9.78% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 132.80 and a low of Rs 119. On the BSE, over 14.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.37% to 891.80. The index jumped 2.83% in the four consecutive trading sessions.