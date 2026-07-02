Market trades with major gains; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in mid-afternoon trade, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks. Sentiment was further supported by easing crude oil prices amid ongoing Iran-US peace talks. However, investors remained cautious, with volatility expected to stay elevated due to the weekly Sensex derivatives expiry. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark, while auto stocks extended gains for the third consecutive session.

At 14:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 469.37 points or 0.61% to 77,392.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 146.15 points or 0.62% to 24,152.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.75%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,420 shares rose and 1,757 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.58% to 12.50. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 59 cents or 0.82% to $70.98 a barrel. Economy: India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the first two months of FY27 (through May), accounting for 9.6% of the full-year budget target, up sharply from 0.8% a year earlier. Total receipts stood at Rs 7.19 lakh crore, while expenditure was Rs 8.81 lakh crore. Revenue receipts came in at Rs 6.99 lakh crore, including Rs 3.48 lakh crore in tax revenue and Rs 3.51 lakh crore in non-tax revenue.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.90% to 27,025.40. The index rallied 2.30% in three consecutive trading sessions. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 7.6%), Exide Industries (up 6.71%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.45%), Uno Minda (up 2.77%), Bharat Forge (up 1.47%), Eicher Motors (up 1.32%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.29%), Bosch (up 1.18%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.36%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.18%) advanced. On the other hand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.59%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.49%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.43%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.50% to 6.726 as compared with previous close 6.760.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3150 compared with its close of 95.1650 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement added 0.21% to Rs 144,730. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.44% to 100.70. The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.38% to 4.492. Stocks in Spotlight: Dhanlaxmi Bank rallied 5.86% after the bank's gross advances increased 26.47% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,785 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 12,481 crore as of 30 June 2025.