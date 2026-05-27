The Nifty traded above the 23,900 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 6.64 points or 0.01% to 76,003.06. The Nifty 50 index slipped 4.75 points or 0.03% to 23,909.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.42%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,188 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.78% to 15.20. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,991.40, at a premium of 23,909.85 points as compared with the spot at 81.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 79.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.69% to 787.40. The index fell 0.52% in the past trading session.
Godrej Properties (up 2.36%), Lodha Developers (up 2.16%), DLF (up 0.97%), Sobha (up 0.93%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.25%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.20%) advanced.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 2.05%), Embassy Developments (down 1.82%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.23%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GPT Infraprojects rose 0.72%. The company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 72 crore from the Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM), Eastern Railway.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rallied 3.57% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 13.69% YoY to Rs 1093.37 crore in Q4 FY26.
JK Tyre & Industries surged 4.80% after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026. The tyre maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 80.18% jump from Rs 98.78 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.36% YoY to Rs 4,223.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
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