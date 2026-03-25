US stocks slipped as oil rebounded and gold fell to $4,402/oz despite safe-haven status.

U.S. stock indexes slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before while oil prices got back to rising as uncertainty continues about how long the war with Iran will last. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after yo-yoing through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 84 points or 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Markets have been volatile since President Donald Trump raised hopes of ending the war with Iran. He announced Monday that the US and Iran held productive talks for a "complete and total resolution" of hostilities in the Middle East. This pre-market statement reversed global financial momentum, calming fears of long-term oil and gas disruptions in the Persian Gulf that could spike inflation worldwide.

Markets have since received mixed signals. Attacks continued Tuesday in the Middle East after Iran denied direct US talks. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X that his country is ready to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" to end the war. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 4.6% to settle at $104.49 per barrel, a day after slumping more than 10%. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 4.8% to $92.35 per barrel and clawed back some of its own 10.3% plunge from the day before. Golds price sank again and settled at $4,402.00 per ounce, down roughly $1,000 from a high point early this month. Its price has dropped despite its reputation as a safe harbor for investors during scary times.

The Fed came into this year with expectations of resuming its cuts to interest rates, possibly giving the economy a boost but oil prices have jumped so much and the threat of high inflation is so large that traders have nearly erased their bets for a cut to rates this year. Some are even betting on the possibility that the Fed may have to hike rates this year, according to data from CME Group. That was a nearly unthinkable scenario before the war began. Higher interest rates would slow the economy, but they would also help keep a lid on inflation.

Estee Lauder dropped 9.8% to one of the markets sharpest losses after confirming that its in merger talks with Spanish cosmetics company Puig. The potential deal could put such brands as MAC, Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury and Apivita together under one company. Estee Lauder said no final decision has been made yet. Smithfield Foods rose 4.3% after the meat company reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe. Asian stocks rose in their first chance to trade following Trumps announcement on Monday about talks with Iran. Hong Kongs Hang Seng jumped 2.8% and South Koreas Kospi climbed 2.7% for two of the worlds larger moves.