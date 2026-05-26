Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.46% to Rs 105.15 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies declined 7.57% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 105.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.27% to Rs 26.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 348.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.