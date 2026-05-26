Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 13.46% to Rs 105.15 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies declined 7.57% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 105.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.27% to Rs 26.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 348.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales105.15121.51 -13 348.49307.43 13 OPM %15.3216.23 -11.5312.40 - PBDT16.6918.82 -11 41.4136.42 14 PBT14.9116.86 -12 34.3729.38 17 NP11.3612.29 -8 26.2322.56 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 16.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Avonmore Capital & Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 691.25% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story