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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 75.86 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 15.04% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 75.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.8672.72 4 OPM %10.149.41 -PBDT7.516.84 10 PBT5.845.19 13 NP4.363.79 15

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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