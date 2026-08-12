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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 169.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 169.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 840.80 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 169.50% to Rs 157.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 840.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 619.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales840.80619.99 36 OPM %25.3416.15 -PBDT231.4499.70 132 PBT206.5776.60 170 NP157.1758.32 169

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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