Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 169.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 840.80 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 169.50% to Rs 157.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 840.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 619.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.840.80619.9925.3416.15231.4499.70206.5776.60157.1758.32

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