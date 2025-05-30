Marksans Pharma gets regulatory nod for marketing type-2 diabetes medication in UK

Marksans Pharma said that its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for Metformin Hydrochloride oral solution product from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Metformin Hydrochloride is a widely prescribed medication used for the management of type-2 diabetes, particularly in patients who require oral liquid formulations due to difficulty in swallowing tablets.

This regulatory approval would enable Marksans Pharma to market and distribute the said oral solution in the UK.

Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA. The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, antidiabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and anti-allergies. the company is marketing these products globally.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 261.35 on the BSE.

