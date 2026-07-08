Marksans Pharma rises after acquiring 100% stake in ABCnow GmbH

Marksans Pharma added 3.77% to Rs 270.90 after the company said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Germany-based ABCnow GmbH.

Headquartered in Flensburg, ABCnow GmbH is a pharmaceutical company with front end sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities across German healthcare market. It has a turnover of euro 227,233.69 as on 31 December 2025.

Marksans will acquire entire shareholding of ABCnow GmbH for a total cash consideration of euro 892,384. The acquisition is expected to be completed by 31 July 2026.

Offering the rationale for this acquisition, Marksans Pharma stated that this acquisition will enable the company to use the front-end sales and marketing infrastructure of ABCnow GmbH for marketing its products manufactured in India, UK, and USA regions. It will bolster Marksans presence in the European markets.