Marksans Pharma surged 13.13% to Rs 249.19 after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 148.12 crore in Q4 FY26, up 63.60% YoY and 30.85% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 20.84% YoY to Rs 856.11 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 13.48% QoQ.

Gross profit stood at Rs 465.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21.5% YoY and 6.2% QoQ. Gross margin improved to 54.4% from 54.1% in Q4 FY25, supported by favourable product mix, softening raw material prices and forex tailwinds.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 199.99 crore in Q4 FY26, up 72.27% YoY and 32.78% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 195.4 crore in Q4 FY26, up 54% YoY and 21.6% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 22.8% from 17.9% in the year-ago period and 21.3% in Q3 FY26, aided by operating leverage and tight cost controls. On the cost front, raw material costs increased 40.89% YoY to Rs 264.97 crore, while employee expenses rose 9.81% YoY to Rs 106.75 crore. Interest costs climbed 83.97% YoY to Rs 6.31 crore, while depreciation expenses increased 6.77% YoY to Rs 24.28 crore. The company said quarterly growth was driven by new launches in Australia and the UK, while price erosion in the UK market stabilized during the quarter. Marksans Pharma also launched its first Rx branded products in Australia during Q4 FY26.

Management added that Australia and New Zealand revenues grew 61% YoY, while the US and North America business increased 24% YoY, supported by traction from new product launches and expansion across OTC store brands. The company noted that gross margin expansion was supported by softening raw material prices, favourable product mix and forex gains. However, sequential gross margin moderated due to rising input costs linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions. For the full year FY26, net profit rose 9.81% YoY to Rs 417.9 crore, while revenue increased 12.51% YoY to Rs 2,950.93 crore. PBT for FY26 rose 11.23% YoY to Rs 560.55 crore.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 600.8 crore, up 12.8% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 20.4% from 20.3% in FY25. Net cash flow from operating activities improved sharply to Rs 458.12 crore in FY26 from Rs 206.66 crore in FY25. The company reported a cash balance of Rs 990 crore as of 31 March 2026. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26. Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across regulated and emerging markets, with a strong presence in OTC and prescription products.