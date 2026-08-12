Marksans Pharma surged 13.50% to Rs 316.60 after the company reported record Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, PAT increased 173.9% YoY and 7% QoQ to Rs 159.4 crore in Q1 FY27. Operating revenue increased 35.6% YoY but declined 1.8% QoQ to Rs 840.8 crore.

EBITDA increased 112.8% YoY and 9% QoQ to Rs 213 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 25.3% compared with 16.1% in Q1 FY26 and 22.8% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax increased 169.7% YoY and 3.3% QoQ to Rs 206.6 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 20.14% YoY and declined 4.58% QoQ to Rs 659.63 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed increased 14.5% YoY to Rs 220.67 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 16.17% YoY to Rs 114.29 crore, finance costs increased 15.5% YoY to Rs 7 crore, depreciation and amortisation increased 7.63% YoY to Rs 24.86 crore.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the UK and Europe at Rs 356 crore, up 74.7% YoY. US and North America revenue increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 377.2 crore, while Australia and New Zealand revenue rose 53.7% YoY to Rs 87.6 crore. Rest-of-World revenue declined 36.8% YoY to Rs 20 crore. Marksans Pharma said it crossed Rs 1,000 crore in cash for the first time, with cash balance at Rs 1,058 crore as of 30 June 2026 and net cash at Rs 1,031 crore. The company completed the acquisition of QliniQ B.V. and ABCnow in Europe and said it remains focused on scaling businesses across geographies, accelerating new launches and strengthening its European platform.

Mark Saldanha, managing director of Marksans Pharma, said, Looking ahead, our focus is clear: to carry this momentum forward, scale our businesses across geographies, accelerate new launches and further strengthen our European platform. We believe the combination of broad-based growth, expanding margins and a strong balance sheet positions Marksans well for the next phase of sustainable growth. Mumbai-baased Marksans Pharma is engaged in Research, Manufacturing & Marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulation in the global markets. The company's product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, Antidiabetic, Pain Management, Gastroenterological and Anti-allergies. The company is marketing these products globally.