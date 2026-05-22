Marsons consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 92.65 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 151.61% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 92.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.35% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 245.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.