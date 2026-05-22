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Marsons consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 92.65 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 151.61% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 92.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.35% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 245.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales92.6555.80 66 245.43168.36 46 OPM %20.5718.17 -17.2514.96 - PBDT18.698.94 109 43.0128.44 51 PBT18.559.04 105 42.2628.07 51 NP22.628.99 152 46.3328.02 65

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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