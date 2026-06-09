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Marsons spurts after securing transformer repair order from WBSETCL

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
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Marsons zoomed 8.14% to Rs 131.50 after it has secured an order worth Rs 9.48 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) for the repair, inspection and testing of power transformers.

The contract involves repairing, inspection and testing of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers, including transportation of the equipment to and from project locations.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 6-12 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 9,48,36,600.

Marsons clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income. The companys consolidated net profit surged 151.6% to Rs 22.62 crore on a 66% increase in net sales to Rs 92.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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