Marsons spurts after securing transformer repair order from WBSETCL

Marsons zoomed 8.14% to Rs 131.50 after it has secured an order worth Rs 9.48 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) for the repair, inspection and testing of power transformers.

The contract involves repairing, inspection and testing of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers, including transportation of the equipment to and from project locations.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 6-12 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 9,48,36,600.

Marsons clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.