Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 95.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 95.78% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.28% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.