Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maruti Global Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 13.42 crore

Net profit of Maruti Global Industries reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.47% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 23.54 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.420 0 23.540 0 OPM %3.950 -3.190 - PBDT0.53-1.09 LP 0.7513.01 -94 PBT0.52-1.09 LP 0.7213.01 -94 NP0.52-1.09 LP 0.7213.01 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Team India Guaranty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2026 quarter

M P Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story